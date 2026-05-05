Thailand Pledges to Equip One-Third of Population with AI Literacy in Bold Innovation Shift

Deputy PM Yotchanan Wongsawat pledges to equip one-third of the nation with AI skills, aiming to bypass the middle-income trap and lure global tech giants.
In an ambitious move to future-proof the national economy, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), Yotchanan Wongsawat, has pledged to provide AI literacy to 20 million Thai citizens—roughly one-third of the population—within the next four years.
Speaking on Tuesday at the launch of the "AI for All Thais" initiative—a strategic partnership between the MHESI, Google, and True Corporation—the minister outlined a transformative roadmap designed to evolve Thailand into a regional hub for physical AI and innovation.
Addressing university executives and industry leaders, Minister Yodchanan warned that technology disruption, coupled with an ageing society and global economic headwinds, necessitates an immediate pivot in national strategy.
"If we choose correctly, the right side is the light," he remarked. "But if we do not think about changing anything, we will enter the darkness."
Combating the Middle-Income Trap
The Minister framed AI literacy as a prerequisite for national survival. With a shrinking workforce due to demographic shifts, he cautioned that GDP would inevitably decline without the productivity gains offered by artificial intelligence.
By targeting 20 million people, the government aims to propel Thailand beyond the "middle-income trap" that has long constrained its economic growth.
Central to this plan is the transition from traditional academic enrolment to a "Life-Long Learning" model. The Minister noted that Thailand currently faces a deficit of 80,000 AI professionals. To bridge this, the focus will shift towards re-skilling the existing workforce.
"Upskilling people who already have skills by adding AI is like giving a tiger wings," the Minister stated, suggesting that AI could allow older workers in manufacturing and agriculture to remain highly productive despite the physical challenges of ageing.
A New Industrial Frontier: Physical AI
The strategy extends beyond software, aiming to position Thailand as a critical node in the global AI Infrastructure supply chain.
Leveraging the nation's established automotive manufacturing prowess, the Minister proposed a pivot towards "Physical AI," encompassing industrial robotics, agricultural automation, and medical technology.
To attract "Big Tech" firms, the government intends to market Thailand’s "unique data" sets—particularly in tropical medicine, wellness, and culture—as a competitive advantage for training specialised AI models.
Governance and ‘Zero Corruption’
Recognising that international investment thrives on stability, the Minister emphasised the creation of a "Trusted Standard." This includes fast-tracking "Innovation Accounts" and strengthening intellectual property protections to reassure foreign investors.
Furthermore, the Minister highlighted AI’s role in promoting transparency.
By utilising AI to track beneficial ownership and monitor "grey capital" inflows, the government aims to move towards a "Zero Corruption" environment, fostering a more secure financial ecosystem.
Regional Aspirations
The Minister concluded by urging Thai innovators to look past domestic borders and target the broader Southeast Asian market of 600 million people.
"Our location means we don't have to look at the market as just Thailand anymore," he said. "Think in Thailand, use worldwide."
By partnering with global leaders like Google, the Ministry believes Thailand can finally secure its place as a dominant force in the global digital economy.