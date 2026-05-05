Thailand Pledges to Equip One-Third of Population with AI Literacy in Bold Innovation Shift

Deputy PM Yotchanan Wongsawat pledges to equip one-third of the nation with AI skills, aiming to bypass the middle-income trap and lure global tech giants.





In an ambitious move to future-proof the national economy, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), Yotchanan Wongsawat, has pledged to provide AI literacy to 20 million Thai citizens—roughly one-third of the population—within the next four years.

Speaking on Tuesday at the launch of the "AI for All Thais" initiative—a strategic partnership between the MHESI, Google, and True Corporation—the minister outlined a transformative roadmap designed to evolve Thailand into a regional hub for physical AI and innovation.

Addressing university executives and industry leaders, Minister Yodchanan warned that technology disruption, coupled with an ageing society and global economic headwinds, necessitates an immediate pivot in national strategy.

"If we choose correctly, the right side is the light," he remarked. "But if we do not think about changing anything, we will enter the darkness."

Combating the Middle-Income Trap

The Minister framed AI literacy as a prerequisite for national survival. With a shrinking workforce due to demographic shifts, he cautioned that GDP would inevitably decline without the productivity gains offered by artificial intelligence.

