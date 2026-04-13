MHESI minister outlines 8 strategies for high-income Thailand

The MHESI minister said the first strategy is to create mechanisms for an ecosystem in Thailand.

MHESI will pursue two areas: first, education and research into new technologies that are in step with global change, along with workforce development through the adjustment and upgrading of skills to match jobs; and second, the transfer of technology from abroad, covering both investment and the transfer of technology to Thai people, by selecting standout technologies and pushing for the development of deep tech, to lay the groundwork for Thailand to become a high-income country.

“Most importantly, MHESI will create an ecosystem that brings thinkers and doers together to generate new ideas that lead to research and development. I believe good research, with a clear sense of purpose, will find it easier to secure research funding. I am also considering the establishment of a front-end intellectual property office at MHESI, and I will arrange talks with Suphajee Suthumpun, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, on the matter. In addition, MHESI will create ecosystems in provinces across the country to draw talented people from all regions to work together,” Yodchanan said.

The minister further explained that strategies two to five will focus on the economy.

Strategy two centres on developing the country into a health and medical hub because Thailand is number one in the world in this area.

Wellness will be used as the lead driver, serving as a new engine of economic growth and linking through to AI and semiconductors.

In addition, MHESI will help raise productivity through science, technology and innovation in the agriculture, industry, manufacturing and services sectors.

Yodchanan added that strategy six, the promotion of security technology, is essential because even if the economy performs well, it would mean little if the country had no sovereignty.

Thailand must therefore promote security technology to support the changes ahead.

At the same time, strategy seven focuses on promoting technology to combat corruption and move towards digital government.

MHESI intends to pursue two projects: 1. Open Thailand, or Open Data; and 2. Zero Corruption MHESI ACT/ No COI, through data disclosure and one-stop public services to ensure transparency in administration and prevent corruption.

The aim is to show that Thailand is free of corruption and that MHESI must set an example for other ministries.

Strategy eight, the transformation of universities into world-class institutions, will cover equal access in TCAS, upskilling and reskilling, support for study with funding and pathways into employment, the creation of an ecosystem linking the academic sector or “thinkers” with the private sector or “doers”, support for attracting world-class global talent, AI for All, and support for lecturers and researchers to go out and help develop the nation in every aspect.

“I believe we must win the Tech War without having to go it alone, by choosing the right technologies. MHESI must support every sector, the economy, security, society and disaster response. Innovation must be able to permeate everywhere,” Yodchanan said in closing.