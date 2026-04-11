Ministry of Finance Proposes ‘Hometown Tax’ to Combat Economic Centralisation

SATURDAY, APRIL 11, 2026

The Ministry of Finance aims to decentralise the economy by allowing citizens to direct tax contributions to their home provinces, following a Japanese model

  • The Ministry of Finance is proposing a "Hometown Tax" that allows citizens to voluntarily redirect a portion of their existing tax payments to a specific home province or region.
  • The initiative's primary goal is to combat economic centralisation by funnelling revenue directly into regional development and reducing the economic over-reliance on Bangkok.
  • This policy is not an additional tax but a redistribution mechanism modeled on Japan's successful Furusato Nozei system, intended to empower local governments.
  • The proposal is currently in the research and design phase, with the legal framework being developed before it moves to a public consultation stage later this year.

 

 

The Ministry of Finance aims to decentralise the economy by allowing citizens to direct tax contributions to their home provinces, following a Japanese model.

 

 

The Ministry of Finance is set to introduce a "Hometown Tax" initiative, a strategic move designed to overhaul Thailand’s economic structure by funnelling revenue directly into regional development.

 

Modelled on Japan’s successful Furusato Nozei system, the scheme will allow taxpayers to divert a portion of their existing tax liabilities to their home provinces or preferred regional tourist destinations.

 

Finance officials have been quick to clarify that the policy is not an additional levy but rather a mechanism to "redistribute" national wealth and reduce the historical economic over-reliance on Bangkok and major urban hubs.

 

 

 

A Voluntary Contribution Model

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, stated that the initiative was born from a study of Japanese administrative success. Under the proposed framework, citizens will have the autonomy to support the development of specific provinces.

 

The mechanism is expected to function similarly to the current system, which permits taxpayers to allocate funds to political parties of their choice.

 

Beyond simple donations, the ministry is exploring provisions that would allow taxpayers to specify the purpose of their funds, such as local infrastructure, education, or environmental conservation.
 

 

 

 

Empowering Local Government

The true intent of the policy is to address the disparity in regional growth.

 

By bypassing central government pooling for these specific funds, local administrative organisations will receive direct financial injections tailored to the actual needs of their communities.

 

According to the ministry, the move isn't about raising more revenue for the state. It is about ensuring that the fruits of the nation's economic growth reach every community, rather than being concentrated in the capital.

 

 

 

Next Steps for Implementation

The "Hometown Tax" is currently in the research and design phase. The Ministry of Finance has tasked relevant departmental directors with formalising the legal framework and operational logistics.

 

The government hopes that by fostering a tangible sense of participation among taxpayers, the scheme will serve as a powerful tool for regional economic stimulation and long-term social connectivity.

 

The policy is expected to move to the public consultation stage once the legislative design is finalised later this year.
 

 

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