Ministry of Finance Proposes ‘Hometown Tax’ to Combat Economic Centralisation

The Ministry of Finance aims to decentralise the economy by allowing citizens to direct tax contributions to their home provinces, following a Japanese model.

The Ministry of Finance is set to introduce a "Hometown Tax" initiative, a strategic move designed to overhaul Thailand’s economic structure by funnelling revenue directly into regional development.

Modelled on Japan’s successful Furusato Nozei system, the scheme will allow taxpayers to divert a portion of their existing tax liabilities to their home provinces or preferred regional tourist destinations.

Finance officials have been quick to clarify that the policy is not an additional levy but rather a mechanism to "redistribute" national wealth and reduce the historical economic over-reliance on Bangkok and major urban hubs.

A Voluntary Contribution Model

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, stated that the initiative was born from a study of Japanese administrative success. Under the proposed framework, citizens will have the autonomy to support the development of specific provinces.

The mechanism is expected to function similarly to the current system, which permits taxpayers to allocate funds to political parties of their choice.

Beyond simple donations, the ministry is exploring provisions that would allow taxpayers to specify the purpose of their funds, such as local infrastructure, education, or environmental conservation.

