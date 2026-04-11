Ministry of Finance Proposes ‘Hometown Tax’ to Combat Economic Centralisation

The Ministry of Finance aims to decentralise the economy by allowing citizens to direct tax contributions to their home provinces, following a Japanese model.
The Ministry of Finance is set to introduce a "Hometown Tax" initiative, a strategic move designed to overhaul Thailand’s economic structure by funnelling revenue directly into regional development.
Modelled on Japan’s successful Furusato Nozei system, the scheme will allow taxpayers to divert a portion of their existing tax liabilities to their home provinces or preferred regional tourist destinations.
Finance officials have been quick to clarify that the policy is not an additional levy but rather a mechanism to "redistribute" national wealth and reduce the historical economic over-reliance on Bangkok and major urban hubs.
A Voluntary Contribution Model
Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, stated that the initiative was born from a study of Japanese administrative success. Under the proposed framework, citizens will have the autonomy to support the development of specific provinces.
The mechanism is expected to function similarly to the current system, which permits taxpayers to allocate funds to political parties of their choice.
Beyond simple donations, the ministry is exploring provisions that would allow taxpayers to specify the purpose of their funds, such as local infrastructure, education, or environmental conservation.
Empowering Local Government
The true intent of the policy is to address the disparity in regional growth.
By bypassing central government pooling for these specific funds, local administrative organisations will receive direct financial injections tailored to the actual needs of their communities.
According to the ministry, the move isn't about raising more revenue for the state. It is about ensuring that the fruits of the nation's economic growth reach every community, rather than being concentrated in the capital.
Next Steps for Implementation
The "Hometown Tax" is currently in the research and design phase. The Ministry of Finance has tasked relevant departmental directors with formalising the legal framework and operational logistics.
The government hopes that by fostering a tangible sense of participation among taxpayers, the scheme will serve as a powerful tool for regional economic stimulation and long-term social connectivity.
The policy is expected to move to the public consultation stage once the legislative design is finalised later this year.