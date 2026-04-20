ThaiLLM launched to strengthen Thailand's national AI capacity

The National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) has launched “ThaiLLM”, a large Thai-language artificial intelligence model (Large Language Model: LLM) developed to serve as national AI infrastructure, through collaboration between the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), NSTDA/ National Electronics and Computer Technology Centre (NECTEC) and DEF.

ThaiLLM has been developed for practical use with more than 100 billion training tokens.

It comes in two model sizes, 8 billion parameters and 30 billion parameters, and runs on the ThaiSC supercomputer, allowing all data to be stored and processed within the country.

More than 700 people have taken part in the project’s development, and it has been designed to support Agentic AI that can operate autonomously.