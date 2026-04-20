China’s humanoid robots storm past runners in the Beijing race

Chinese-made humanoid robots delivered a striking display of speed and self-navigation at a half-marathon in Beijing on Sunday (April 19), overtaking human winners and underlining the pace of progress in the sector.

The change from the race’s debut edition last year was dramatic. In 2025, the event was marked by multiple mishaps, and most robots failed to finish. The winning robot then needed 2 hours and 40 minutes, more than twice the time recorded by the human winner in the standard race.

This year, the field expanded sharply, with the number of teams rising from 20 to more than 100. Several of the leading robots finished more than 10 minutes ahead of the human winners, while nearly half of the humanoid entrants completed the more difficult 21-km course autonomously rather than relying on remote control. To avoid collisions, the robots ran on parallel tracks alongside 12,000 male and female participants.

The winning robot, developed by Chinese smartphone maker Honor, completed the race in 50 minutes and 26 seconds, several minutes quicker than the half-marathon world record set by Ugandan runner Jacob Kiplimo in Lisbon last month.

Honor, a Huawei spin-off, swept all three podium positions, with each of its top robots running entirely through self-navigation.