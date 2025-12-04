Cutting-edge humanoid robots on display at Tokyo show

At the exhibition, which kicked off at Tokyo Big Sight on Wednesday, the spotlight is on humanoid robots as well as those powered by artificial intelligence.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. is showcasing the newest model of its humanoid robot Kaleido, which is equipped with technologies such as autonomous movement and remote control.

In a demonstration held the same day, the robot extinguished a mock fire, removed a fallen shelf weighing 30 kilograms and rescued a dummy cat.