Government approves THB5 billion transfer to repay FIDF fund

A news report from the Government House revealed that the Cabinet meeting recently approved the Ministry of Finance's proposal to transfer an additional amount of THB 5 billion from the funds of the FIDF into the Savings Account for the Repayment of Principal of Loan to Compensate for the Losses of the FIDF for the fiscal year 2026.

The FIDF reviewed its cash flow estimates for the 2026 fiscal year and determined that it would have sufficient liquidity after reserving related expenses to make a THB5 billion payment to repay FIDF 1 and FIDF 3 debts.