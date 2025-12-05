The Coffee Tree of 'Father': From Opium Fields to Arabica Forests

The coffee, granted by His Majesty to replace opium cultivation, became even more significant as the farmers saw firsthand how dedicated the King was to their cause. This dedication helped establish Arabica coffee as a crucial cash crop on Thailand’s highlands.

His Majesty observed the coffee trees in 1974

A video from the Royal Project Foundation titled “From 2-3 Coffee Trees to a Coffee Forest: Building an Economy for Conservation” describes His Majesty’s statement,

“It’s worth the effort because the villagers were overjoyed that I visited. It made them believe that coffee is good and should be planted.”

As a result, Arabica coffee spread throughout the highlands, and the Royal Project Foundation developed everything from research and variety development to cultivation technology, processing, and marketing. The project became a full-cycle operation, ensuring the sustainable success of Arabica coffee cultivation.

From 1971, the Royal Project produced over 36 coffee varieties, selecting the best 14. In 2021, 6 of these varieties were registered as Royal Project varieties, alongside 2 others developed by the Highland Research and Development Institute.

Coffee cultivation under conservation systems, beneath the shade of large trees

Conservation Coffee Cultivation

Today, Arabica coffee has become one of the most popular crops for highland farmers, with over 105,600 rai planted nationwide. The Royal Project emphasizes cultivating coffee under conservation systems beneath large trees, allowing coffee to be a means of forest regeneration while also providing good income for local communities.

By 2021, the Royal Project had 12,000 rai of coffee cultivation and 2,300 farmer members, producing 1,500 tons of Parchment Coffee annually. The project also encourages farmers to form groups to foster self-reliance and strengthens the coffee processing industry in line with Thailand’s food safety policies.

Coffee Capsules from Mae La Noi (Dark Roast)

Honey Processed Coffee Beans (Roasted)



Royal Project Coffee Products

The quality coffee produced by the Royal Project is sold nationwide under the “Royal Project” brand. Some of the coffee products include:

Coffee Capsules Single-Origin Mae La Noi (Dark Roast), grown in Mae La Noi, where the cold temperatures and fertile mountain soil create the perfect environment for coffee cultivation. This coffee has a slightly bitter, tangy, and sweet taste with aromas of chocolate, caramel, and vanilla.

(Dark Roast), grown in Mae La Noi, where the cold temperatures and fertile mountain soil create the perfect environment for coffee cultivation. This coffee has a slightly bitter, tangy, and sweet taste with aromas of chocolate, caramel, and vanilla. Honey Processed Coffee Beans Single-Origin Mae Poon Luang, Chiang Mai, processed through a semi-dry method, yielding a distinct white flower and oolong tea aroma, with a sweet and honey-like flavor.

Additionally, the Royal Project offers products like Drip Coffee, Roasted Coffee Beans (smooth flavor), and Ground Coffee (intense flavor), showcasing the breadth of Arabica coffee cultivated under the Royal Project’s initiative.

Ler Tor Royal Project Development Center



The success of the Arabica coffee initiative has led to the expansion of the Royal Project. The most recent addition, the Ler Tor Royal Project Development Center in Tak Province, was established at the request of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, continuing the royal vision of “Sustaining, Preserving, and Advancing” the Royal Project.

This center promotes self-sufficient communities and helps farmers generate income while living sustainably with nature, fostering economic, social, and environmental stability.

King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great



National Father’s Day, December 5, 2025, marks the birth anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great. We humbly pay tribute to His Majesty’s immeasurable kindness and dedication to the people of Thailand.

Source/Images: Royal Project Foundation Website and Facebook, Highland Research and Development Institute (Public Organization)