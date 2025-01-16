Sustainable and healthy living in focus at Royal Project festival

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16, 2025

Colourful displays, aromatic experiences, curated exclusive menus, sounds of nature offer multisensory trip

 

The Royal Project Foundation aims to showcase the exceptional quality and health benefits of its products at the Royal Project Gastronomy Festival 2025. 

 

The festival is being held in collaboration with Siam Paragon from today until January 25 at Park Paragon. 

 

Held under the theme "Taste of Wellness: Healthy Eating for a Longer Life", the opening ceremony was graced by Dr Patcharin Kengkaj, assistant director of the Royal Project Foundation Office, and Mayuri Chaiyapromprasit, executive director of Siam Paragon Shopping Center. It featured a special cooking demonstration by Chef R-Theeraphat Tiyasuntaranon, winner of The Next Iron Chef Season 2.

 

The festival invites visitors to experience a multi-sensory journey, engaging all five senses:

  • Sight: Park Paragon is transformed into a vibrant garden, adorned with colourful displays of fruits, vegetables, and flowers.   
  • Taste: Renowned chefs, including Chef Bill-Phutaecho Kanchanakittikul, Chef Kaew-Paweenuch Yodprechavigit, and Chef Tien-Tienchai Perapongsaton, have curated exclusive menus utilising fresh Royal Project ingredients.
  • Smell: Enjoy the fragrant aromas of various flowers and aromatic products from the PAWIS brand.
  • Sound: Immerse yourself in the soothing sounds of nature and live music performances.
  • Touch: Explore and purchase a wide range of fresh produce, flowers, and handicrafts directly from the source.

 

 

          A feast for the senses

The festival features a diverse selection of high-quality Royal Project products, including:

  • Superfoods: Brown rice with quinoa, azuki beans, cold-pressed oils (black sesame, flaxseed, and fragrant sesame), herbal drinks, and a variety of winter fruits and vegetables.
  • Rare teas: Reishi mushroom herbal tea, young stem oolong tea, green tea, and red tea.
  • Flowers: Roses, hydrangeas, chrysanthemums, and potted herbs like rosemary, basil, and mint.
  • Handicrafts: Unique crafts from tribal communities, the Chaipattana Foundation, and the Mae Fah Luang Foundation.   
     

Sustainable and healthy living in focus at Royal Project festival

 

 

Customers who spend 1,500 baht or more at the festival can redeem a specially designed cloth bag by renowned artist Ping Hatta (limited quantities). 

 

Shoppers spending 2,000 baht or more at participating stores within the shopping centre can enjoy a complimentary Premium Afternoon Tea set featuring Royal Project ingredients (limited to 100 sets per day).

 

Sustainable and healthy living in focus at Royal Project festival Sustainable and healthy living in focus at Royal Project festival

 

 

