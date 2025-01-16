Sustainable and healthy living in focus at Royal Project festival

The Royal Project Foundation aims to showcase the exceptional quality and health benefits of its products at the Royal Project Gastronomy Festival 2025.

The festival is being held in collaboration with Siam Paragon from today until January 25 at Park Paragon.

Held under the theme "Taste of Wellness: Healthy Eating for a Longer Life", the opening ceremony was graced by Dr Patcharin Kengkaj, assistant director of the Royal Project Foundation Office, and Mayuri Chaiyapromprasit, executive director of Siam Paragon Shopping Center. It featured a special cooking demonstration by Chef R-Theeraphat Tiyasuntaranon, winner of The Next Iron Chef Season 2.