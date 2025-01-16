Sustainable and healthy living in focus at Royal Project festival

The Royal Project Foundation aims to showcase the exceptional quality and health benefits of its products at the Royal Project Gastronomy Festival 2025.
The festival is being held in collaboration with Siam Paragon from today until January 25 at Park Paragon.
Held under the theme "Taste of Wellness: Healthy Eating for a Longer Life", the opening ceremony was graced by Dr Patcharin Kengkaj, assistant director of the Royal Project Foundation Office, and Mayuri Chaiyapromprasit, executive director of Siam Paragon Shopping Center. It featured a special cooking demonstration by Chef R-Theeraphat Tiyasuntaranon, winner of The Next Iron Chef Season 2.
The festival invites visitors to experience a multi-sensory journey, engaging all five senses:
A feast for the senses
The festival features a diverse selection of high-quality Royal Project products, including:
Customers who spend 1,500 baht or more at the festival can redeem a specially designed cloth bag by renowned artist Ping Hatta (limited quantities).
Shoppers spending 2,000 baht or more at participating stores within the shopping centre can enjoy a complimentary Premium Afternoon Tea set featuring Royal Project ingredients (limited to 100 sets per day).