Royal Vision: How Thailand Became a Caviar Producer in the Tropics



Queen Mother’s foresight transforms highland poverty into sustainable income stream; homegrown 'Silapacheep Caviar' now rivals global luxury brands.

The delicate, high-value roe of the sturgeon—caviar—was once a costly import to the Kingdom of Thailand.

Yet, a decades-long royal initiative has turned this dependency on its head, establishing Thailand as an unlikely producer of the luxury foodstuff, all thanks to the far-sighted vision of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother.

Her Majesty’s royal initiative to successfully breed sturgeon and produce caviar has created a sustainable new career and a valuable source of income for impoverished highlanders in Chiang Mai province.

The breakthrough came under the "Baan Lek Nai Pa Yai (Small House in the Big Forest), Doi Kham" Royal Project, with critical species and expert assistance supplied by Russia.

Today, the resulting product, dubbed ‘Silapacheep Caviar’, has achieved national recognition for its quality, famously being chosen as an ingredient for the welcoming banquet menu at the APEC 2022 Leaders’ Summit in Bangkok.

From Trout to Sturgeon

The foundation for this success was laid much earlier. The Inthanon Royal Agricultural Station, established on Doi Inthanon under the initiative of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, had already been successfully breeding the cold-water Rainbow Trout since 2002, providing local villagers with a livelihood.

Building on this success, in 2016, the Support Foundation of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit announced the first successful production of caviar in Thailand, directly resulting from the Queen Mother's guidance.