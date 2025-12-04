Free entry to major attractions across Thailand on Father’s Day

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 04, 2025

Celebrate Father’s Day, December 5, with free entry to key attractions in Thailand, including museums, parks, and the BTS/MRT, as part of National and Father’s Day festivities.

In celebration of December 5, 2025, the birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, which is also National Day and Father’s Day, many major tourist attractions across Thailand will be offering free entry to the public, encouraging families to join in the national celebration and make the most of their day off.

Here are some key attractions participating in this special event:

Royal Pantheon

  • 5 December 2025: Pay homage to the statues of former kings at the Royal Pantheon within the Phra Thep Bidorn Palace from 08:00 - 17:00 (with the screening point closing at 16:00).
National Science Museum Thailand

  • Various museums including the Museum of Science, Information Technology Museum, and Rama IX Museum
Manasikarn Hall, Kaeng Khoi, Saraburi

  • 5-10 December 2025: Free entry for fathers.
Rattanakosin Exhibition Hall

  • 5-7 December 2025: Free entry as part of the Night at the Museum Festival 2025.
The Arts of the Kingdom Museum, Ayutthaya

  • 1 November 2025 - 31 January 2026: Free entry.
Erawan Museum, Samut Prakan

  • 5-7 December 2025: Free entry for senior citizens (60+).
‘Phum Phalang Phaendin’ Festival

  • 4-7 December 2025: Enjoy Khon performances at the Golden Jubilee Museum of Agriculture, Pathum Thani.
Free Entry for Thai Citizens, Children, and Senior Citizens

  • National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries, Botanical Gardens, and Forests across Thailand are offering free entry on 5 December 2025.
Zoological Park of Thailand (ZPOT)

  • 5 December 2025: Free entry for children and senior citizens to 6 Zoos across the country.
  • Khao Kheow Open Zoo, Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo, Chiang Mai Zoo, Songkhla Zoo, Ubon Ratchathani Zoo, Khon Kaen Zoo, and the Elephant Kingdom Project in Surin.
Free Public Transport Services

To make it easier for everyone to travel with their families, the BTS Skytrain and MRT will provide free rides on 5 December 2025:

Expressways (Toll Roads)

  • Free tolls for three expressway routes (63 tolls / 61 tolls) from 00:01 - 24:00 on 5 December 2025.
Make the most of this opportunity to explore Thailand’s wonderful attractions and celebrate Father’s Day with your family!

