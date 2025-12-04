Free entry to major attractions across Thailand on Father’s Day

In celebration of December 5, 2025, the birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, which is also National Day and Father’s Day, many major tourist attractions across Thailand will be offering free entry to the public, encouraging families to join in the national celebration and make the most of their day off.

Here are some key attractions participating in this special event:

Royal Pantheon

5 December 2025: Pay homage to the statues of former kings at the Royal Pantheon within the Phra Thep Bidorn Palace from 08:00 - 17:00 (with the screening point closing at 16:00).

More Info

National Science Museum Thailand

Various museums including the Museum of Science, Information Technology Museum, and Rama IX Museum

More Info

Manasikarn Hall, Kaeng Khoi, Saraburi

5-10 December 2025: Free entry for fathers.

More Info

Rattanakosin Exhibition Hall

5-7 December 2025: Free entry as part of the Night at the Museum Festival 2025.

More Info

The Arts of the Kingdom Museum, Ayutthaya

1 November 2025 - 31 January 2026: Free entry.

More Info

Erawan Museum, Samut Prakan

5-7 December 2025: Free entry for senior citizens (60+).

More Info

‘Phum Phalang Phaendin’ Festival