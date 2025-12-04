Free entry to major attractions across Thailand on Father’s Day

In celebration of December 5, 2025, the birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, which is also National Day and Father’s Day, many major tourist attractions across Thailand will be offering free entry to the public, encouraging families to join in the national celebration and make the most of their day off.
Here are some key attractions participating in this special event:
Royal Pantheon
National Science Museum Thailand
Manasikarn Hall, Kaeng Khoi, Saraburi
Rattanakosin Exhibition Hall
The Arts of the Kingdom Museum, Ayutthaya
Erawan Museum, Samut Prakan
‘Phum Phalang Phaendin’ Festival
Free Entry for Thai Citizens, Children, and Senior Citizens
Zoological Park of Thailand (ZPOT)
Free Public Transport Services
To make it easier for everyone to travel with their families, the BTS Skytrain and MRT will provide free rides on 5 December 2025:
Expressways (Toll Roads)
Make the most of this opportunity to explore Thailand’s wonderful attractions and celebrate Father’s Day with your family!