Japan PM Takaichi’s tote bag goes viral, 9-month waiting list

The prime minister’s favoured bag is the Grace Delight Tote (¥136,400 including tax), the top-selling model from 145-year-old bag manufacturer Hamano Inc. in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo. About 20 artisans at a factory in Miyota, Nagano Prefecture, handle nearly every step from cutting to sewing by hand.

An image of Takaichi entering the office with this bag broadcast on Oct. 21 after she was nominated as prime minister went viral on social media, and comments flooded in, such as “[it has] a graceful design” or “simple yet elegant,” leading to a surge in orders.

Currently, orders are limited to the black handbag, with shipments scheduled for August next year or later.

“We stick to meticulous craftsmanship,” Hamano’s spokesperson said. “We are delighted if it serves a purpose.”