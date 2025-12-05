GISTDA to Use Satellite Data for Flood Prevention Planning

The meeting also included lessons learned from countries with advanced flood prevention systems to establish the most efficient flood control methods.

Recognizing the importance of detailed data for decision-making, the committee assigned GISTDA to prepare elevation data and spatial data from satellite imagery. This data will act as a highly accurate "navigation map," which will be used to guide the Hat Yai site visit on December 6, 2025, in Songkhla Province.

The satellite data will provide a clear overview of water flow directions, low-lying areas, and water obstacles, enabling the team to strategize and identify critical points for flood prevention. This effort is part of a broader initiative to create an effective flood protection system for the future.

This operation underscores GISTDA’s critical role, not only in providing data but also as a key "puzzle piece" in supporting national-level decision-making for the safety and well-being of the people in flood-prone areas.