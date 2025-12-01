Bangkok chokes as PM2.5 turns red in 48 districts, public urged to mask up

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) issued a warning on Monday morning (December 1) after its “Check Foon” application recorded hazardous PM2.5 levels nationwide at 6am.

Five provinces were found to be in the red zone, indicating pollution well above safe limits and posing risks to respiratory health, while 41 provinces were in the orange zone, where air quality is beginning to affect vulnerable groups.

In Bangkok, PM2.5 levels exceeded the red threshold in 48 districts, including Nong Khaem, Bang Bon, Bang Khae, Thawi Watthana, Taling Chan, Phasi Charoen, Bang Khun Thian, Chom Thong, Bangkok Noi and Bangkok Yai.

A three-hour forecast by GISTDA indicates that red and orange levels will persist across many areas this morning.