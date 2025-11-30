Post-rain dust returns: High PM2.5 in Bangkok, health at risk

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2025

Bangkok Air Quality Data Centre reports citywide orange zone levels for PM2.5, with highest readings in Sathorn significantly affecting public health.

  • Following a period of rain, high levels of PM2.5 dust have returned to Bangkok, with air quality reaching the unhealthy "orange zone."
  • The city's average PM2.5 concentration is 42.7 µg/m³, exceeding the standard of 37.5 µg/m³, with the Sathorn district recording the highest levels.
  • The elevated pollution is now considered to be at a level that is beginning to affect public health throughout the city.
  • Health recommendations include wearing PM2.5 masks outdoors and limiting strenuous activities, especially for vulnerable groups.

PM2.5 levels on Sunday (November 30): “Rain has stopped, and the dust has returned.” According to the Bangkok Air Quality Data Centre, PM2.5 remains in the orange zone across the capital, with Sathon recording the highest concentrations and greatest health impacts.

Bangkok’s average level is 42.7 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³) (standard value: 37.5 µg/m³).

The 12 districts with the highest PM2.5 levels in Bangkok:

Sathorn District: 52.4 µg/m³

Nong Khaem District: 52.2 µg/m³

Lat Krabang District: 51.3 µg/m³

Ratchathewi District: 50.9 µg/m³

Bang Rak District: 50.9 µg/m³

Thawi Watthana District: 50.6 µg/m³

Pathum Wan District: 49.7 µg/m³

Khlong Sam Wa District: 47.5 µg/m³

Bang Kho Laem District: 46.9 µg/m³

Thon Buri District: 46.6 µg/m³

Phasi Charoen District: 46.4 µg/m³

Bang Phlat District: 46.3 µg/m³

Bangkok North
38.7 – 46.1 µg/m³
Overview: Levels are beginning to affect health

Bangkok East
34.6 – 51.3 µg/m³
Overview: Levels are beginning to affect health

Central Bangkok
34.1 – 50.9 µg/m³
Overview: Levels are beginning to affect health

Bangkok South
27.3 – 52.4 µg/m³
Overview: Levels are beginning to affect health

Thonburi North
39.9 – 50.6 µg/m³
Overview: Levels are beginning to affect health

Thonburi South
40.2 – 52.2 µg/m³
Overview: Levels are beginning to affect health

Health recommendations for the general public:

Use personal protective equipment such as PM2.5 masks whenever outdoors. Limit time spent on outdoor activities or strenuous exercise. Observe any unusual symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, or eye irritation.

For vulnerable groups:

Use personal protective equipment such as PM2.5 masks whenever outdoors. Avoid outdoor activities or strenuous exercise. Follow medical advice and seek immediate medical attention if abnormal symptoms occur.

