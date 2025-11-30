Post-rain dust returns: High PM2.5 in Bangkok, health at risk

PM2.5 levels on Sunday (November 30): “Rain has stopped, and the dust has returned.” According to the Bangkok Air Quality Data Centre, PM2.5 remains in the orange zone across the capital, with Sathon recording the highest concentrations and greatest health impacts.

Bangkok’s average level is 42.7 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³) (standard value: 37.5 µg/m³).

The 12 districts with the highest PM2.5 levels in Bangkok:

Sathorn District: 52.4 µg/m³

Nong Khaem District: 52.2 µg/m³

Lat Krabang District: 51.3 µg/m³

Ratchathewi District: 50.9 µg/m³

Bang Rak District: 50.9 µg/m³

Thawi Watthana District: 50.6 µg/m³

Pathum Wan District: 49.7 µg/m³

Khlong Sam Wa District: 47.5 µg/m³

Bang Kho Laem District: 46.9 µg/m³

Thon Buri District: 46.6 µg/m³

Phasi Charoen District: 46.4 µg/m³

Bang Phlat District: 46.3 µg/m³