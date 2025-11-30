Post-rain dust returns: High PM2.5 in Bangkok, health at risk

PM2.5 levels on Sunday (November 30): “Rain has stopped, and the dust has returned.” According to the Bangkok Air Quality Data Centre, PM2.5 remains in the orange zone across the capital, with Sathon recording the highest concentrations and greatest health impacts.
Bangkok’s average level is 42.7 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³) (standard value: 37.5 µg/m³).
The 12 districts with the highest PM2.5 levels in Bangkok:
Sathorn District: 52.4 µg/m³
Nong Khaem District: 52.2 µg/m³
Lat Krabang District: 51.3 µg/m³
Ratchathewi District: 50.9 µg/m³
Bang Rak District: 50.9 µg/m³
Thawi Watthana District: 50.6 µg/m³
Pathum Wan District: 49.7 µg/m³
Khlong Sam Wa District: 47.5 µg/m³
Bang Kho Laem District: 46.9 µg/m³
Thon Buri District: 46.6 µg/m³
Phasi Charoen District: 46.4 µg/m³
Bang Phlat District: 46.3 µg/m³
Bangkok North
38.7 – 46.1 µg/m³
Overview: Levels are beginning to affect health
Bangkok East
34.6 – 51.3 µg/m³
Overview: Levels are beginning to affect health
Central Bangkok
34.1 – 50.9 µg/m³
Overview: Levels are beginning to affect health
Bangkok South
27.3 – 52.4 µg/m³
Overview: Levels are beginning to affect health
Thonburi North
39.9 – 50.6 µg/m³
Overview: Levels are beginning to affect health
Thonburi South
40.2 – 52.2 µg/m³
Overview: Levels are beginning to affect health
Use personal protective equipment such as PM2.5 masks whenever outdoors. Limit time spent on outdoor activities or strenuous exercise. Observe any unusual symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, or eye irritation.
Use personal protective equipment such as PM2.5 masks whenever outdoors. Avoid outdoor activities or strenuous exercise. Follow medical advice and seek immediate medical attention if abnormal symptoms occur.