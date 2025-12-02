Thailand joins global aviation carbon offset scheme, enabling emission reductions

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) aims to promote the use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the aviation sector. The key goal is to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

At the 42nd ICAO Assembly, held on October 3 in Montreal, Canada, representatives from 193 member countries reiterated the push for international aviation to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 5% by 2030, as part of the broader net zero target.

However, despite global policy frameworks on SAF, most of the production comes from China. As China itself increases its SAF consumption, this limits the supply available to the global market.

This situation is creating intense competition, prompting several airlines to look beyond SAF, turning to carbon credits to offset their emissions.