Reducing forestry carbon credit assessment costs with space tech

The carbon market is a key mechanism used by countries worldwide to promote the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which are the primary cause of global warming.

In Thailand, the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation (Public Organisation), or TGO, serves as the agency responsible for promoting the management of GHG emissions in the country. TGO developed the "Thailand Voluntary Emission Reduction Program" or "T-VER" project as a mechanism to encourage voluntary reductions in GHG emissions.

Participants in the T-VER project can generate carbon credits from the reductions and removals of GHGs, which can then be sold in the domestic voluntary carbon market.

According to data from TGO, as of February 17, 2025, the cumulative total of carbon credits traded under the T-VER project amounted to 3,598,457 tons of CO2 equivalent, valued at 322,614,985 baht.

Meanwhile, carbon credits from forestry projects are gaining popularity, with 315,553 tons of CO2 equivalent traded at an average price of 305.14 baht per ton.

Currently, in Thailand's voluntary carbon market, project developers are required to assess and certify carbon credits according to the methodologies established by TGO. These methodologies cover a range of project types, including energy, transportation systems, waste management, industrial factories, greenhouse gas capture or utilisation, as well as forestry and agricultural sectors.

The biomass sector accounted for the largest share of carbon credit transactions, with 1,578,308 tons of CO2 equivalent traded at an average price of 36.82 baht per ton.