GISTDA reports 3,000 rai flooded in Surat Thani, major flooding across central Thailand

Thailand’s Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) has released new satellite data showing extensive flooding in several regions, with more than 3,000 rai submerged in Surat Thani alone.

According to images captured by the Radarsat-2 satellite on November 19, 2025, floodwater remains in low-lying areas and residential zones across parts of ten central provinces: Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Chai Nat, Ang Thong, Sing Buri, Saraburi, Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani. The total inundated area is estimated at 1,535,039 rai, with water depths in most locations exceeding one metre. The worst-hit zones include agricultural land, riverside communities along both main and secondary waterways, as well as sections of key transport routes.

In Surat Thani, Radarsat-2 detected around 3,371 rai under water, mainly affecting farmland and certain stretches of transport infrastructure.

GISTDA said the satellite imagery has been forwarded to relevant government agencies to assist with planning, monitoring and ongoing assessment of the situation.