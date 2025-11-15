GISTDA satellite images show 86% less flooding in 2025 compared to 2011

GISTDA, the National Space and Geospatial Technology Development Agency (Public Organization), released an analysis using satellite data to compare the flooding situation in key areas along the Chao Phraya River from Chai Nat province to the Gulf of Thailand. This comparison looked at the same period in November between the 2011 mega-flood and the 2025 flooding event.

Based on GISTDA's data, the following areas were affected by flooding:

2011 (Red area): Flooded area reached 9,511,059 rai

2025 (Blue area): Flooded area was 1,303,299 rai

According to the analysis, the area of flooding in 2025 is 86% less than in 2011, which reflects that the overall situation is not as severe as the 2011 mega-flood.

Although the overall flooded area is much smaller than in 2011, several regions continue to face severe impacts, particularly low-lying areas outside dike-protected zones.