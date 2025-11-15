GISTDA satellite images show 86% less flooding in 2025 compared to 2011

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2025

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) has reported that the flooding situation in 2025 is 86% less severe than the 2011 flood, based on satellite data. However, as of November 15,  2025, the situation in the lower Ayutthaya and Ang Thong areas remains critical, particularly in low-lying regions.

GISTDA, the National Space and Geospatial Technology Development Agency (Public Organization), released an analysis using satellite data to compare the flooding situation in key areas along the Chao Phraya River from Chai Nat province to the Gulf of Thailand. This comparison looked at the same period in November between the 2011 mega-flood and the 2025 flooding event.

Based on GISTDA's data, the following areas were affected by flooding:

  • 2011 (Red area): Flooded area reached 9,511,059 rai
  • 2025 (Blue area): Flooded area was 1,303,299 rai

According to the analysis, the area of flooding in 2025 is 86% less than in 2011, which reflects that the overall situation is not as severe as the 2011 mega-flood.

Although the overall flooded area is much smaller than in 2011, several regions continue to face severe impacts, particularly low-lying areas outside dike-protected zones.

The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) reported that rainfall in the upper regions has decreased, causing the flow of water in main rivers to start subsiding:

  • At Station C.13, Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat, water flow is at 2,880 cubic metres per second, down from 2,900 cubic metres per second the previous day.
  • The RID is managing water levels by retaining water above the dam and allowing it to flow into irrigation systems on both the left and right banks to minimise the downstream impact.

Severely Affected Areas

  • Several areas in Ang Thong are still in a crisis, especially rice farmers in Wiset Chai Chan district, who are facing significant damage as floodwaters inundate rice fields close to harvest.
  • Ayutthaya province continues to experience high flood levels in several districts outside dike-protected zones, including Sena, Phak Hai, and Bang Ban districts.

Information Transfer for Management

Given the ongoing situation, GISTDA has already shared satellite images and analytical data with the relevant authorities responsible for water management. The data will support planning, monitoring, and evaluation of the flood situation moving forward.

 

 

 

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy