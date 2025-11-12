GISTDA reports 2.44 million rai flooded across 17 provinces in central Thailand

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) released updated satellite data on Tuesday, revealing extensive flooding across central Thailand. Using imagery from the Sentinel-1C satellite taken on November 11, GISTDA identified widespread inundation in low-lying and residential zones, with water levels reaching at least 50 centimetres in many areas, significantly disrupting transport and daily life.
According to the report, the total flooded area spans approximately 2,441,484 rai, covering parts of 17 provinces: Ayutthaya, Nakhon Sawan, Suphan Buri, Phichit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Lop Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Chai Nat, Ang Thong, Sing Buri, Uthai Thani, Kamphaeng Phet, Uttaradit, Nonthaburi, Phetchabun, and Pathum Thani.
GISTDA has shared the full set of Sentinel-1C satellite images and flood analyses with the relevant disaster management authorities to support emergency response, relief planning, and impact assessments. The information will be vital for effective disaster management and public safety measures in the affected regions.
Residents can check the latest flood maps and updates in their area at https://disaster.gistda.or.th or download the “เช็คน้ำ” mobile application at iOS: https://gqr.sh/yxQp, Android: https://gqr.sh/rcGq