GISTDA reports 2.44 million rai flooded across 17 provinces in central Thailand

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) released updated satellite data on Tuesday, revealing extensive flooding across central Thailand. Using imagery from the Sentinel-1C satellite taken on November 11, GISTDA identified widespread inundation in low-lying and residential zones, with water levels reaching at least 50 centimetres in many areas, significantly disrupting transport and daily life.

According to the report, the total flooded area spans approximately 2,441,484 rai, covering parts of 17 provinces: Ayutthaya, Nakhon Sawan, Suphan Buri, Phichit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Lop Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Chai Nat, Ang Thong, Sing Buri, Uthai Thani, Kamphaeng Phet, Uttaradit, Nonthaburi, Phetchabun, and Pathum Thani.