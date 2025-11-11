Six provinces on alert as Chao Phraya Dam boosts discharge to 2,900 m³/s

The Department of Highways has instructed six provinces in the Chao Phraya River Basin — Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi — to prepare for possible flooding after the Chao Phraya Dam increased its discharge rate to 2,900 cubic metres per second.

The department has emphasised safety measures, the establishment of flood diversion routes, and the readiness to install temporary bridges in case of emergencies. The 24-hour hotline 1586 is available for public enquiries and assistance.

Deputy Director-General for Highway Maintenance, Sermsak Naiyanan, has been closely monitoring the flooding situation in Chai Nat Highway District to assess its impact on major routes and to ensure the preparedness of mitigation measures following the Royal Irrigation Department’s announcement of the increased discharge rate.

The discharge level was raised from 2,800 to 2,900 cubic metres per second at 2am on November 10 and will be maintained at that level for the time being. Authorities have described the situation as requiring maximum vigilance, especially for low-lying areas in the Central region that are likely to be affected.