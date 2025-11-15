Sing Buri flood warning issued after dike breach in Phrom Buri and Muang districts

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Saturday issued a flood warning for Phrom Buri and Muang districts in Sing Buri following the breach of the dike along the Borom That irrigation canal in Hua Pa sub-district, Phrom Buri district.

This breach has caused floodwaters to flow into several areas, including Moo 1, Moo 2, Moo 3, and Moo 4 in Hua Pa and Moo 5, Moo 6, Moo 7 in Chaksri sub-district, Muang Sing Buri. The water levels are expected to continue rising.

In response, the DDPM has coordinated with mobile service providers AIS, True, and NT to send emergency flood alerts via Cell Broadcast to warn residents in the affected and nearby areas. The public is urged to move valuables to higher ground, relocate vehicles, and ensure the safety of vulnerable groups by moving them to safe areas. Residents are advised to follow local government updates closely and adhere to the instructions of authorities.

For assistance, residents can contact Line ID: @1784DDPM or call the 24-hour emergency hotline at 1784.

