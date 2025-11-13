Severe flooding in Sing Buri as riverbanks collapse, evacuation ordered

Sing Buri is grappling with severe flooding following the collapse of riverbanks in In Buri district on Wednesday evening. At 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, another breach occurred in the dike under the bridge over the Chao Phraya River near Wat Samrong, causing a massive surge of water to flood In Buri Hospital, In Buri School, Wat Bot School, and surrounding areas. This has led to rising water levels in various parts of Sing Buri.

The local government has urgently advised residents in In Buri sub-district, Moo 1 and Moo 2, to move their belongings to higher ground and relocate vehicles to Highway 311 (Sing Buri - Chainat).

Waradisorn Onnuch, acting Governor of Sing Buri, issued an urgent letter to all district officers, stating that the Royal Irrigation Department increased water discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam on November 10 from 2,800 cubic metres per second to 2,900 cubic metres per second, which has impacted homes in In Buri, Muang, and Phrom Buri districts. There is a risk of further water inflow into the following areas: