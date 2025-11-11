Sing Buri declares crisis as water bursts under embankment, three communities evacuated

The flood situation in Bang Phutsa subdistrict, Mueang district, Sing Buri province, reached a critical emergency level on Tuesday morning. The most alarming development occurred in the Ban Bang Khae Nai community, where water unexpectedly surged up from beneath the embankment, flooding local roads and causing panic among residents.

In response, Sing Buri Municipality issued an urgent evacuation notice for residents in three at-risk communities — Ban Bang Khae Nai, Ban Bang Khae Nok, and Ban Bang Krabue — instructing them to move vehicles and valuables to higher ground immediately for their safety.

Despite the municipality’s efforts to seal the water breach, officials confirmed that the water pressure was too strong to contain, forcing authorities to declare the situation as “beyond control”.