Chao Phraya Dam to raise discharge, four provinces on flood alert

The Royal Irrigation Department announced that the Chao Phraya Dam will gradually increase its discharge rate to 2,900 cubic metres per second starting from 4pm on Monday (November 10), reaching the target rate by 2am on Tuesday (November 11).
The measure is in response to rising inflows from northern provinces influenced by tropical storm Kalmaegi.
As of 12pm, water flow at Station C.2 in Nakhon Sawan’s Mueang district was recorded at 2,988 m³/s, while flow at Station Ct.25 on the Sakae Krang River in Uthai Thani measured 174 m³/s.
The department has warned residents outside flood barriers in four provinces — Ayutthaya, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, and Chai Nat — to move belongings to higher ground and monitor updates closely due to the risk of flooding:
The department said it is accelerating water drainage via coastal canal pumping stations, including Suvarnabhumi, to channel excess water into the Gulf of Thailand as quickly as possible.