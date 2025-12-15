Lower South braces for heavy rain; upper Thailand turns colder and windy

The Thai Meteorological Department’s weather forecast for Monday (December 15) warns that conditions in the North, Northeast and Bangkok will remain colder, with the lowest temperatures around 15°C and cool mornings, while the South will continue to see frequent rainfall.

In the next 24 hours, the lower South will continue to receive rain, with heavy to very heavy falls in some areas, especially Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, due to a fairly strong northeast monsoon over the upper Gulf of Thailand, the upper South and the Andaman Sea.

People in the lower South are urged to beware of dangers posed by heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and runoff, particularly in foothills near waterways and in low-lying areas.