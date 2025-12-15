Lower South braces for heavy rain; upper Thailand turns colder and windy

The Thai Meteorological Department’s weather forecast for Monday (December 15) warns that conditions in the North, Northeast and Bangkok will remain colder, with the lowest temperatures around 15°C and cool mornings, while the South will continue to see frequent rainfall.
In the next 24 hours, the lower South will continue to receive rain, with heavy to very heavy falls in some areas, especially Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, due to a fairly strong northeast monsoon over the upper Gulf of Thailand, the upper South and the Andaman Sea.
People in the lower South are urged to beware of dangers posed by heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and runoff, particularly in foothills near waterways and in low-lying areas.
Seas in the lower Gulf of Thailand will be fairly rough, with waves of 2–3 metres, rising to over 3 metres in thundershowers. The upper Gulf of Thailand will see waves of around 2 metres, rising to over 2 metres in thundershowers.
Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thundershowers throughout the period. Small boats in the lower Gulf of Thailand should remain ashore on December 15–16.
For upper Thailand, temperatures will drop further, and winds will strengthen, with temperatures falling by 1–2°C as a high-pressure system, or cold air mass from China, spreads over upper Thailand and the South China Sea.
The public is advised to take care of their health as the weather turns colder, while farmers should prepare to prevent potential damage to agricultural produce.
