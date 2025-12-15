Lower South braces for heavy rain; upper Thailand turns colder and windy

A stronger northeast monsoon will keep downpours going in Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, with rougher seas in the Gulf prompting small boats to stay ashore through December 16.

  • The lower South of Thailand is forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, particularly in Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, with warnings of potential flash floods.
  • Upper Thailand, including the North, Northeast, and Bangkok, will experience colder and windier conditions, with temperatures dropping by 1–2°C due to a high-pressure system from China.
  • The strong northeast monsoon is causing rough seas in the Gulf of Thailand, with waves reaching 2–3 meters, and small boats in the lower Gulf are advised to remain ashore.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s weather forecast for Monday (December 15) warns that conditions in the North, Northeast and Bangkok will remain colder, with the lowest temperatures around 15°C and cool mornings, while the South will continue to see frequent rainfall.

In the next 24 hours, the lower South will continue to receive rain, with heavy to very heavy falls in some areas, especially Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, due to a fairly strong northeast monsoon over the upper Gulf of Thailand, the upper South and the Andaman Sea.

People in the lower South are urged to beware of dangers posed by heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and runoff, particularly in foothills near waterways and in low-lying areas.

Seas in the lower Gulf of Thailand will be fairly rough, with waves of 2–3 metres, rising to over 3 metres in thundershowers. The upper Gulf of Thailand will see waves of around 2 metres, rising to over 2 metres in thundershowers.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thundershowers throughout the period. Small boats in the lower Gulf of Thailand should remain ashore on December 15–16.

For upper Thailand, temperatures will drop further, and winds will strengthen, with temperatures falling by 1–2°C as a high-pressure system, or cold air mass from China, spreads over upper Thailand and the South China Sea.

The public is advised to take care of their health as the weather turns colder, while farmers should prepare to prevent potential damage to agricultural produce.

Weather forecast for Thailand: 6am Monday (December 15) to 6am Tuesday (December 16)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Cool in the morning with strong winds, with temperatures dropping by 1–2°C.
  • Minimum temperature: 22–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–34°C
  • Northeast winds: 15–25 km/h

North region

  • Cool in the morning, with light rain in some areas, and temperatures dropping by 1–2°C.
  • Minimum temperature: 16–21°C
  • Maximum temperature: 28–31°C
  • On mountaintops: cold to very cold; minimum temperature: 7–13°C
  • Northeast winds: 10–15 km/h

Northeast region

  • Cool with strong winds.
  • Minimum temperature: 15–20°C
  • Maximum temperature: 27–31°C
  • On mountaintops: cold; minimum temperature: 10–15°C
  • Northeast winds: 15–35 km/h

Central region

  • Cool in the morning with strong winds, with temperatures dropping by 1–2°C.
  • Minimum temperature: 19–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 29–32°C
  • Northeast winds: 15–30 km/h

East region

  • Cool in the morning with strong winds, with temperatures dropping by 1–2°C.
  • Minimum temperature: 20–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–33°C
  • Northeast winds: 15–35 km/h
  • Sea waves around 1 metre, increasing to 1–2 metres offshore.

South region (east coast)

  • Thundershowers over 40% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in some places, especially Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature: 22–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 27–32°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: Northeast winds 20–35 km/h; waves around 2 metres, over 2 metres in thundershowers.
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: Northeast winds 20–40 km/h; waves 2–3 metres, over 3 metres in thundershowers.

South region (west coast)

  • Thundershowers over 30% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, especially in Satun.
  • Minimum temperature: 22–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–33°C
  • From Phuket northwards: Northeast winds 15–35 km/h; waves around 1 metre, over 2 metres in thundershowers.
  • From Krabi southwards: Northeast winds 20–35 km/h; waves 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres offshore and in thundershowers.

