Pa Mok flooded again! Highway closed as Chao Phraya River overflows

Flooding in Ang Thong’s Ekkarat subdistrict, Pa Mok district, forced authorities to close a major highway on Monday (November 10) after the Chao Phraya River overflowed its banks.
Highway No. 33, which connects Pa Mok to Suphan Buri, was submerged under more than one metre of water for over a kilometre, stretching from the Ang Thong Highway District Office to a nearby PTT petrol station. Authorities ordered an emergency traffic closure after the flooding intensified.
Traffic police sealed off the road from Na Khok Intersection in Phak Hai district to the Pa Mok Bridge, but some vehicles still mistakenly entered the area. Officers urged motorists to detour through Ban Thamklong village in Ekkarat subdistrict and travel via Norasing subdistrict to avoid the flooded route.
The situation worsened after river water spilling onto the Pa Mok–Ang Thong inner road in Moo 1, Pa Mok subdistrict, began flowing into irrigation canals and rice fields, inundating over 50 households in Norasing subdistrict. The overflow then reversed direction, flooding the Ekkarat subdistrict and submerging parts of Highway 33, forcing another road closure.
Authorities are working urgently to drain floodwaters and restore normal conditions.
Meanwhile, data from the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat province showed a discharge rate of 2,800 cubic metres per second, causing water levels in Ang Thong to rise to 9.52 metres near the provincial hall, well above the critical level of 8.50 metres, though still below the embankment height of 10 metres. The river flow at Ang Thong was recorded at 2,614 cubic metres per second.