Pa Mok flooded again! Highway closed as Chao Phraya River overflows

Flooding in Ang Thong’s Ekkarat subdistrict, Pa Mok district, forced authorities to close a major highway on Monday (November 10) after the Chao Phraya River overflowed its banks.

Highway No. 33, which connects Pa Mok to Suphan Buri, was submerged under more than one metre of water for over a kilometre, stretching from the Ang Thong Highway District Office to a nearby PTT petrol station. Authorities ordered an emergency traffic closure after the flooding intensified.