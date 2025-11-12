Flood barrier collapses in In Buri, Sing Buri — three villages submerged, water surges toward key areas

Authorities issued an urgent warning to residents in affected zones to move valuables to higher ground, relocate vehicles to safe areas, and monitor official alerts closely. The Disaster Warning Centre has urged people to act immediately to minimise loss and damage.

Residents have been advised to follow these safety measures:

Move belongings to higher ground — Relocate valuables, electronics, and important documents to upper floors or elevated areas immediately.

Move vehicles — Drive cars and motorcycles out of flood-prone areas to higher or designated safe locations.

Stay informed — Closely follow official announcements and updates from disaster prevention and relief agencies.

Officials are now working to assess the situation and reinforce flood control operations to prevent further damage.