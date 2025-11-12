Anutin visits Ang Thong, Ayutthaya pledges monthly compensation for flood victims

He said he had instructed Minister Paradorn to draft a proposal for a monthly compensation scheme for affected farmers, which will be submitted to the Cabinet for approval as soon as possible.

Anutin added that Paradorn would continue to work closely with provincial authorities in Ang Thong and only return to Bangkok for weekly Cabinet meetings.

Relief and drainage operations to accelerate

The prime minister said he had ordered all relevant government agencies to accelerate assistance for flood victims. Once the rains subside later this month, he said, the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) and the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) will jointly plan how to drain floodwaters from the rice fields.

“I want to thank everyone for keeping their spirits up. Please also extend encouragement to our officials,” Anutin said.

He added that specific Cabinet members had been assigned to oversee flood-relief operations in individual provinces.

Anutin pledged that his government would work to resolve flooding before the year-end holidays so people could return home and celebrate with their families.

Aid distribution and field visits

Following his speech, Anutin distributed 1,500 relief bags to local residents and presented certificates of appreciation to seven volunteers who had helped flood victims.

In the afternoon, he travelled to Wat Bandai Chang in Ayutthaya’s Sena district, where he again promised compensation payments and assured villagers that the government would speed up drainage operations.

“As the government leader, I must apologise for the suffering you are facing,” he said. “Normally, the floods would have eased by late October.”

Anutin said that during his aerial inspection he noticed areas to the east that could be used to channel floodwaters, and he would instruct Agriculture Minister Thammanat Prompao to expedite drainage into the Gulf of Thailand.

Local representatives also urged him to order the Royal Irrigation Department to accelerate water drainage, which he agreed to do.

As he handed out relief supplies, several residents cheered and complimented the prime minister, saying he looked “more handsome in person than on TV.”

