Sing Buri flood barrier collapses: Ton Pho sub-district inundated as officials battle 8-hour emergency

Late last night (November 14), residents of Ton Pho sub-district in Sing Buri’s Mueang district faced a severe flooding emergency after a flood barrier along the canal opposite Ton Pho Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (SAO) suddenly collapsed. The breach sent a surge of water rapidly into residential areas, prompting chaotic evacuations as villagers raced to move belongings and assist vulnerable family members.

The Ton Pho SAO issued an urgent alert to residents in Moo 3, Moo 4, and surrounding areas to immediately move possessions to higher ground. Households with children, the elderly, and bedridden patients were advised to take extra precautions. Residents were also warned of the danger of electric shocks, while the SAO opened its covered dome area for villagers to park vehicles safely away from the rising water.