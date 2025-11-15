Sing Buri flood barrier collapses: Ton Pho sub-district inundated as officials battle 8-hour emergency

Late last night (November 14), residents of Ton Pho sub-district in Sing Buri’s Mueang district faced a severe flooding emergency after a flood barrier along the canal opposite Ton Pho Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (SAO) suddenly collapsed. The breach sent a surge of water rapidly into residential areas, prompting chaotic evacuations as villagers raced to move belongings and assist vulnerable family members.
The Ton Pho SAO issued an urgent alert to residents in Moo 3, Moo 4, and surrounding areas to immediately move possessions to higher ground. Households with children, the elderly, and bedridden patients were advised to take extra precautions. Residents were also warned of the danger of electric shocks, while the SAO opened its covered dome area for villagers to park vehicles safely away from the rising water.
As of 05:05 a.m. on November 15, the Sing Buri Provincial Public Relations Office reported progress in the emergency response. Teams of officers, heavy machinery, and emergency crews had been working continuously since around 9 p.m. the previous night — an operation lasting more than eight hours under extremely hazardous conditions.
Officials used timber piles driven along the collapsed section and installed rows of large Big Bag sandbags to create a temporary barrier to slow the powerful flow of incoming water. Early reports confirm that the overnight efforts have significantly reduced the water flow, mitigating further impact on nearby communities.
The intense overnight operation — conducted in darkness, swift currents, and dangerous conditions — demonstrates the dedication and sacrifice of all personnel involved. Their tireless work over eight gruelling hours helped ease the hardship facing Ton Pho residents as Sing Buri continues to battle widespread flooding.