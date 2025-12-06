Netflix announces $72 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. in blockbuster end-of-year deal

This blockbuster deal brings together the world’s largest streaming service with one of Hollywood’s most historic film studios — home to iconic titles such as The Wizard of Oz, the Harry Potter franchise, and the DC Universe, as well as HBO Max hits like The Sopranos and Game of Thrones.

The acquisition is expected to close after the separation of Warner’s TV network business, anticipated in Q3 of 2026. Both companies estimate that the full transaction will complete within 12 to 18 months.

Once finalised, all Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders will receive $23.25 in cash plus $4.50 worth of Netflix common stock per Warner share.

The boards of both Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery have unanimously approved the deal, but it remains subject to shareholder approval and regulatory review.

Netflix has agreed to pay a $5.8 billion termination fee if the deal fails to win approval, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Warner Bros. Discovery would owe $2.8 billion if it cancels the deal in favour of another buyer.