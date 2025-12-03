Japan shifting to growth-oriented economy: Takaichi

"We will aim to increase tax revenue without raising tax rates", based on the administration's "responsible and proactive" fiscal policy, the prime minister went on to say at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.
Also at the meeting, Takaichi defended the acceptance of corporate donations exceeding the upper limit set by the political funds control law in 2024 by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party branch she heads, saying, "I don't think it's inherently inappropriate (for a party branch) to receive donations from companies and organisations."
In a parliamentary debate with opposition party leaders in November, Takaichi made a remark that could be interpreted as suggesting that reducing the number of House of Representatives seats is more important than restricting donations by companies and organisations.
On this, Takaichi stated that she remarked "to change the topic in a hurry when there was no time left (for the debate)."
The prime minister denied that she had downplayed the significance of political reform, saying that the remark "did not indicate the priority (of issues)."
Elsewhere in the day's plenary meeting, internal affairs minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said that his office is checking facts regarding a recent report by the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine that his campaign team bribed staff members in last year's House of Representatives election.
"I'll make an explanation as soon as the results are finalised," Hayashi said.
Takaichi showed eagerness to raise the minimum taxable income threshold set at the combined level of the basic deduction and the salary income deduction.
Furthermore, the prime minister emphasised that the Japanese government firmly maintains the country's three non-nuclear principles as a policy, while indicating plans to meet with hibakusha, atomic bomb survivors.
