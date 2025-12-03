Japan shifting to growth-oriented economy: Takaichi

"We will aim to increase tax revenue without raising tax rates", based on the administration's "responsible and proactive" fiscal policy, the prime minister went on to say at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

Also at the meeting, Takaichi defended the acceptance of corporate donations exceeding the upper limit set by the political funds control law in 2024 by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party branch she heads, saying, "I don't think it's inherently inappropriate (for a party branch) to receive donations from companies and organisations."