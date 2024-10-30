Artificial intelligence to boost demand for personal computers

He also used the press conference to introduce new notebook models, the Yoga and Ideapad, incorporating AI technology.

The move reflects the company's strategy to remain the market leader through the Artificial Intelligence-enabled PCs (AIPCs) segment.

AIPCs are designed to handle AI workloads locally, improving performance, productivity, and user experience through advanced processors, AI software, enhanced capabilities, and strengthened security features.

The company projects that the Thai PC market will maintain steady annual sales of one million units, with 60% notebooks and 40% desktops.

“The 2024 PC market in Thailand, delivering approximately one million units, represents a return to equilibrium following the dramatic fluctuations during and after the COVID-19 pandemic,” Woraphot explained.

He noted that advances in AI technology have prompted people to upgrade their PCs to support AI, presenting an opportunity for Lenovo.

“AIPC will be one of the key variables driving the PC market's growth after this. In the global market, AIPC is expected to account for approximately 3% of global PC shipments, but in Thailand, it has grown more than that, by 8-10%. We envision 2030 as the year of Sustainable AI, and Lenovo remains committed to incorporating AI technology across our entire product range,” he stated.

Lenovo expanded its AIPC portfolio from four models in January 2024 to 11 models by September, with plans to reach 13-15 models by year-end.

The company has reduced entry prices for AIPC devices from 40,000-50,000 baht to approximately 30,000 baht, making the technology more accessible to consumers.