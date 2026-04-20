Security tightened after Thai flag vanishes in Chanthaburi

The incident was described as an isolated case that was addressed immediately by raising a new Thai flag and strengthening security in the area. Authorities insisted that the area remains fully under Thai control and that the incident has had no broader impact on national security.

Previously, patrol officers had found signs of irregularities in the same U-shaped area, where the direction of the waterway had apparently been altered. A natural canal that had originally curved in a U shape was believed to have been cut straight by ill-intentioned individuals suspected to be Cambodian, causing nearly 10 rai of Thai land to become cut off.

After the issue was discovered, officials tried to resolve it, but the task proved difficult because machinery could not initially be brought in. Discussions were later held with local leaders and villagers to seek manpower and budget support, particularly to cover fuel costs for the machinery needed to build a road into the U-shaped area.

Once the road had been completed, several excavators were brought in to fill the canal and reconnect the land to its original form. After that, a Thai flagpole was installed to declare that the area was Thai territory.

A similar problem had previously been resolved in another location known as the “Ko Kai” area, named after the Thai letter ก, which lies about one kilometre from Noen Phee base.

Going forward, officials plan to further extend patrol hours during both the day and night and install more concertina wire at high-risk points in the hope of preventing similar incidents in the future.