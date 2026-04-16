Cambodia denies reports Hun Sen regretted leaked call clip, says it is not urging Thailand to reopen border checkpoints

Cambodia has denied online reports circulating in Thailand that Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Senate, privately admitted he had made a mistake by releasing an audio clip of a conversation with former PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra, and that he was seeking to repair relations with Thailand.

Hun Sen’s spokesperson said on Thursday that the claims were untrue, rejecting suggestions that Hun Sen had acknowledged an error to close associates and was proposing a reset in ties, including returning Cambodia’s chargé d’affaires to Thailand.

Separately, Cambodian media on Wednesday cited Maly Socheata, spokesperson for Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence, as denying reports that Cambodia had asked Thailand to reopen border checkpoints on an emergency basis to transport goods.

Maly said Thailand was the party that unilaterally closed the border gates. If they are to be reopened, she said, it is therefore Thailand’s responsibility, adding that Cambodia is ready to respond appropriately.