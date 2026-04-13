Songkran row flares as Cambodia revives ownership claim

A fresh controversy has broken out over Songkran after Cambodia was accused online of trying to claim ownership of the festival despite Thailand’s UNESCO recognition.

The dispute has gained traction after reports that Cambodia has shifted away from using the term “Choul Chnam Thmey” and is instead promoting the celebration under the name “Cambodia Songkran”. The move has triggered a backlash among Thai social media users, particularly after claims emerged that the Cambodian side had cited an inscription of the word “Songkran” found on the wall of an ancient temple as evidence that the tradition originated there before Thailand.





The issue has become more widely discussed as Cambodia has sought to build a case around cultural ownership by referring to the alleged inscription on an ancient structure. The claim has been presented as support for the argument that its celebration is the original and older version, while the scale of festivities in Siem Reap has also been stepped up in what critics see as an effort to compete more directly for international tourism attention.

The latest debate appears to have intensified after UNESCO officially recognised “Songkran in Thailand” as an item of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. That recognition has been repeatedly raised by Thai commentators questioning Cambodia’s attempt to reshape the narrative around the festival.