Khao San Road sets traffic closures for Songkran 2026

Khao San Road has announced traffic closures and access arrangements for Songkran 2026, with the Phra Nakhon District Office setting out the routes that will be affected as the water festival gets under way.

Today, April 13, 2026, marks the first day of Songkran 2026. The district office said access for people entering the water-play area would follow a one-way system.

Entry will be via Chakraphong Road, while exits will be through Tanao Road. Khok Wua Intersection will be closed to entry and used only as an exit point.

Road closures will be in force from April 13 to 15, 2026, from 12 noon to midnight each day. Water play will be allowed until 10pm