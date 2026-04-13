Khao San Road sets traffic closures for Songkran 2026

MONDAY, APRIL 13, 2026

Khao San Road will close nine routes from April 13-15, with one-way entry, four screening points and six emergency exits in place

Khao San Road has announced traffic closures and access arrangements for Songkran 2026, with the Phra Nakhon District Office setting out the routes that will be affected as the water festival gets under way.

Today, April 13, 2026, marks the first day of Songkran 2026. The district office said access for people entering the water-play area would follow a one-way system.

Entry will be via Chakraphong Road, while exits will be through Tanao Road. Khok Wua Intersection will be closed to entry and used only as an exit point.

Road closures will be in force from April 13 to 15, 2026, from 12 noon to midnight each day. Water play will be allowed until 10pm

Khao San Road sets traffic closures for Songkran 2026

Khao San Road sets traffic closures for Songkran 2026

A total of nine roads will be closed to traffic:

  1. Chakraphong Road
  2. Tanao Road
  3. Tani Road
  4. Rambuttri Road
  5. Kraisi Road
  6. Sip Sam Hang Road
  7. Bowonniwet Road
  8. Chao Fa Road
  9. Khao San Road

There will be four public screening points before entry into the event area:

  1. in front of the Coin Museum on Chakraphong Road
  2. Bang Lamphu Intersection
  3. Bowonniwet Road
  4. the entrance to Khao San Road on the Chakraphong Road side

Six emergency exit points have also been designated in case of urgent incidents:

  1. Khao San Palace alley
  2. Khao San Center alley
  3. Buddy Beer alley
  4. Borneo alley
  5. Tha Chang alley
  6. Pho Pu alley

Khao San Road sets traffic closures for Songkran 2026 Khao San Road sets traffic closures for Songkran 2026 Khao San Road sets traffic closures for Songkran 2026

 

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