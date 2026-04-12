Silom Songkran 2026 blends Thai culture with parades and splash fun

Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, presided over the Silom Road Songkran event, “Songkran Silom Splash Out with Thai Culture 2026”, on April 12.

The event was organised by the Bang Rak District Office together with the Committee for Driving Participation in Bang Rak District Development, public- and private-sector network partners, and business operators in the Silom area to add colour to the festivities and preserve Thai culture.

Participants wore sabai shawls with jeans, enjoyed a long-drum procession amid the lively atmosphere on Silom Road, and joined in pouring water over a Buddha image on a floral float for good fortune during the festival, which runs from April 12-14, from 1pm to 9pm, from Sala Daeng Intersection to Nararom Intersection.