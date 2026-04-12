Silom Songkran 2026 blends Thai culture with parades and splash fun

Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, presided over the Silom Road Songkran event, “Songkran Silom Splash Out with Thai Culture 2026”, on April 12.
The event was organised by the Bang Rak District Office together with the Committee for Driving Participation in Bang Rak District Development, public- and private-sector network partners, and business operators in the Silom area to add colour to the festivities and preserve Thai culture.
Participants wore sabai shawls with jeans, enjoyed a long-drum procession amid the lively atmosphere on Silom Road, and joined in pouring water over a Buddha image on a floral float for good fortune during the festival, which runs from April 12-14, from 1pm to 9pm, from Sala Daeng Intersection to Nararom Intersection.
Activities include the Amazing Bangkok Songkran Parade 2026 and free concerts by popular artists throughout all three days.
Visitors can pour water over a Buddha image on a floral float for good fortune on April 12, while the opening parade showcasing Thai soft power and people in sabai shawls taking part in water play, led by a long-drum procession, begins in front of the Park Silom building.
The Amazing Bangkok Parade Songkran 2026, featuring LGBTQ+ participants from around the world, will take place on April 14.
Both sides of Silom Road, from Sala Daeng Intersection to Nararom Intersection, where Silom Road meets Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra Road, will be closed from April 12-14, from 1pm to 9pm.
Also attending were Viput Srivaurai, Chairman of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council and Member of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council for Bang Rak district; Sanon Wangsrangboon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok; Dr Lertluck Leelaruangsang, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration; Pornpan Wattanasin, Director of Bang Rak District; along with executives, civil servants and officials of Bang Rak district, representatives of the public and private sectors, and related agencies.