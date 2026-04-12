Songkran road toll reaches 71 after 50 deaths in a day

Thailand’s Songkran road toll rose sharply on the second day of the “seven dangerous days” campaign, with the Road Safety Operation Center (RSOC) reporting 50 deaths on Saturday (April 11), bringing the two-day death toll to 71.

The April 11 figures also included 208 accidents and 185 injuries, according to the centre’s summary released on April 12.

Fifty die on day two

The RSOC said Nakhon Ratchasima and Phitsanulok recorded the highest number of deaths on Saturday, with three each. Over the first two days of the campaign, from April 10-11, Thailand recorded 344 accidents, 317 injuries and 71 deaths. Nan had the highest cumulative number of accidents at 17, while Nan and Lampang recorded the highest cumulative number of injuries at 17 each. Prachin Buri and Phitsanulok had the highest cumulative death toll at four each, while 39 provinces reported no fatalities.