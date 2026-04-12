Thai Police Issue ‘3 Do’s and 5 Don’ts’ Safety Code for Songkran 2026

National police chief Kitrat Phanphet warns revellers to prioritise consent and road safety as Thailand enters the "Seven Dangerous Days" holiday period.
The Royal Thai Police have issued a strict code of conduct for the Songkran 2026 festivities, outlining a framework of "3 Do’s and 5 Don’ts" to curb accidents and criminal behaviour.
The measures come as millions of people take to the streets for the traditional water festival, a period historically associated with a surge in road fatalities and public disturbances.
Pol Maj Gen Siriwat Deepor, deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, stated that National Police Chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet is particularly concerned about "risky water-playing behaviours" that may lead to legal violations or the unintentional harassment of others.
The 3 Do’s: Respect and Readiness
To promote a "creative and safe" environment, authorities are urging the public to exercise high levels of social awareness:
Consent is Key: Revellers are advised to assess whether a passerby wishes to participate. Those in work uniforms or carrying electronic devices should generally be avoided.
Asset Security: In densely crowded zones, the police recommend using tightly sealed waterproof bags. To prevent "slash-and-grab" thefts, revellers are cautioned against hanging bags loosely around their necks.
Conscious Driving: As the "Seven Dangerous Days" of road travel begin, drivers must inspect their vehicles and ensure they are physically fit for long journeys, taking regular breaks to prevent fatigue-related crashes.
The 5 Don’ts: Legal Prohibitions
The police have also made it clear that certain activities will meet with zero tolerance:
Weaponry: Carrying knives, firearms, or even imitation weapons into celebration zones is strictly prohibited to prevent escalations during disputes.
High-Pressure Devices: The use of high-pressure water guns is banned, as the force can cause permanent eye injuries.
Sexual Harassment: Authorities warned that using crowds as a cover for indecent acts or unwanted touching carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years or a 200,000 baht fine.
Roadside Drinking: Under the Alcohol Beverage Control Act, drinking inside a vehicle on a public road is illegal for both drivers and passengers.
Dangerous Splashing: Throwing water at speeding vehicles is prohibited. If such an act leads to a fatal accident, the perpetrator could face a "negligence causing death" charge, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The Royal Thai Police have activated several 24-hour hotlines for the duration of the festival. Citizens can report crimes via 191 or 1599, while medical emergencies and road accidents should be directed to the 1669 emergency medical service.