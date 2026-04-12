Thai Police Issue ‘3 Do’s and 5 Don’ts’ Safety Code for Songkran 2026

National police chief Kitrat Phanphet warns revellers to prioritise consent and road safety as Thailand enters the "Seven Dangerous Days" holiday period.

The Royal Thai Police have issued a strict code of conduct for the Songkran 2026 festivities, outlining a framework of "3 Do’s and 5 Don’ts" to curb accidents and criminal behaviour.

The measures come as millions of people take to the streets for the traditional water festival, a period historically associated with a surge in road fatalities and public disturbances.

Pol Maj Gen Siriwat Deepor, deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, stated that National Police Chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet is particularly concerned about "risky water-playing behaviours" that may lead to legal violations or the unintentional harassment of others.

