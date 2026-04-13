Thailand braces for Songkran heat, storms and rising dust

Thailand is facing intense Songkran heat, worsening dust pollution and the threat of summer storms, with the Meteorological Department warning that temperatures could climb as high as 42C in some areas.
In its 24-hour forecast issued on April 13, 2026, the department said upper Thailand would generally remain hot, with some places experiencing extremely hot conditions and hazy skies during the day. The weather pattern is being driven by a heat-induced low-pressure system covering upper Thailand.
People were advised to take care of their health in the hot to extremely hot weather and to avoid working or carrying out activities outdoors for long periods.
In the South, daytime conditions are expected to remain hot, with isolated thunderstorms, due to westerly winds prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.
The department also warned that from April 16 to 18, summer storms are expected to affect upper Thailand. The weather system is forecast to bring thunderstorms, strong gusts and isolated hail, with lightning possible in some areas.
The Northeast is expected to be hit first. The East, the eastern side of the Central region and the lower North are expected to be affected later.
The department said the change would be caused by a high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China extending over the South China Sea. This would strengthen southerly and southeasterly winds over the lower Northeast and the East, while upper Thailand remains hot to extremely hot.
Dust conditions during this period are also a concern. In the North, Northeast and upper Central region, the accumulation of dust and haze is above standard levels. The department said this is because the density of heat spots in the North and nearby areas is greater than the atmosphere’s ability to ventilate them.
People were urged to avoid staying in open areas and to wear N95 masks for safety when outdoors.
The North will see generally hot to extremely hot weather, with hazy conditions during the day. Minimum temperatures are forecast at 19-27C and maximum temperatures at 36-41C. Southwesterly winds are expected at 5-15 kilometres per hour.
The Northeast will also be generally hot to extremely hot, with haze during the day. Minimum temperatures will range from 22-27C and maximum temperatures from 39-42C. Southwesterly winds are forecast at 10-15 km/h.
The Central region will face generally hot to extremely hot conditions with daytime haze. Minimum temperatures are expected at 25-27C and maximum temperatures at 39-42C. Westerly winds will range from 10-15 km/h.
The East will be generally hot, with extremely hot weather in some areas and haze during the day. There will be isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the lower part of the region. Minimum temperatures are forecast at 25-28C and maximum temperatures at 34-41C. Southerly winds will range from 10-30 km/h. Waves will be below one metre, but in thunderstorm areas they are expected to rise above one metre.
On the eastern coast of the South, the weather will be generally hot with thunderstorms covering 10% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat. Minimum temperatures will be 25-27C and maximum temperatures 35-38C. Westerly winds will range from 10-30 km/h. Waves will remain below one metre, rising above one metre in thunderstorm areas.
On the western coast of the South, the weather will be generally hot with thunderstorms covering 10% of the area, mainly in Krabi, Trang and Satun. Minimum temperatures are forecast at 25-26C and maximum temperatures at 34-37C. Northwesterly winds will range from 15-30 km/h. Waves are expected to be around one metre, rising above one metre in thunderstorm areas.
Bangkok and surrounding areas will be generally hot, with extremely hot weather in some places and haze during the day. Minimum temperatures are forecast at 27-28C and maximum temperatures at 37-40C. Southerly winds will range from 10-15 km/h.