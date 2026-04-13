Thailand braces for Songkran heat, storms and rising dust

Thailand is facing intense Songkran heat, worsening dust pollution and the threat of summer storms, with the Meteorological Department warning that temperatures could climb as high as 42C in some areas.

In its 24-hour forecast issued on April 13, 2026, the department said upper Thailand would generally remain hot, with some places experiencing extremely hot conditions and hazy skies during the day. The weather pattern is being driven by a heat-induced low-pressure system covering upper Thailand.

People were advised to take care of their health in the hot to extremely hot weather and to avoid working or carrying out activities outdoors for long periods.

In the South, daytime conditions are expected to remain hot, with isolated thunderstorms, due to westerly winds prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.

The department also warned that from April 16 to 18, summer storms are expected to affect upper Thailand. The weather system is forecast to bring thunderstorms, strong gusts and isolated hail, with lightning possible in some areas.





The Northeast is expected to be hit first. The East, the eastern side of the Central region and the lower North are expected to be affected later.