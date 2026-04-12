Surin monks covered in white powder during Songkran rite

It was a rare sight to see Buddhist monks in saffron robes covered from head to toe in wet white powder. Yet at Wat Pa Thammawongsaram in Ban Samrong village in Surin, the unusual scene drew laughter from both the monks themselves and their lay followers.

Monks are normally held in high respect by local residents, but on Sunday (April 12) the atmosphere turned unusually light-hearted as monks and novices at the temple in Tambon Kaen, Sanom district, joined the annual Songkran celebrations.

The event centred on a procession carrying a Buddha relic from the temple’s Mahathat Chedi, allowing local people to pay their respects and seek blessings.