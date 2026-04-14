Thai Navy says Cambodia has made no formal border request

The source said Thailand also had its own procedures and would need to examine the issue from multiple angles before any decision could be taken.

That cautious line broadly matches Thailand’s current border policy. In June 2025, the Foreign Ministry said measures at Thai-Cambodian checkpoints could be tightened, shortened or selectively closed depending on local conditions, and that the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defense Command was responsible for applying those measures in the eastern border provinces.

Cambodia told to submit a concrete plan first

The source’s remarks come as Thailand continues to frame border management as a matter of phased control rather than automatic reopening. The Foreign Ministry has said checkpoint arrangements are handled case by case, with opening times, crossing conditions and restrictions varying by location.

Thai official messaging in recent months has also stressed that peace and stability along the border depend on restraint, transparency and good-faith cooperation. In March 2026, the Thai Foreign Ministry said progress on land boundary work required Cambodia’s “good-faith cooperation and sincerity”, while official Thai statements in February called for both sides to support an atmosphere of peace and good relations.

Border issue sits against a longer Thai-Cambodian dispute

The latest checkpoint question comes against the backdrop of a much longer and more sensitive Thai-Cambodian border dispute. Thailand and Cambodia have contested sovereignty at several undemarcated points along their 817-kilometre land border for more than a century, with tensions periodically flaring into armed clashes. The two countries agreed to a ceasefire on December 27, 2025, after 20 days of fighting that killed at least 101 people and displaced more than half a million people on both sides.