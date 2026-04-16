Navy chief vows Cambodian border crossings will stay shut

His remarks came as the Navy hardened its public stance over the eastern border, where security agencies remain on alert.

Navy chief inspects frontline command in Chanthaburi and Trat

Earlier the same day, Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiyanphan, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, said Pairot had travelled at 8am to inspect the readiness of the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command, the Navy’s main frontline unit responsible for safeguarding sovereignty along the eastern frontier.

During the visit, the Navy chief described the command as the country’s frontline shield, responsible for protecting national sovereignty, security and interests both on land and at sea.

He praised recent operations, including efforts to repel intruders and reclaim sovereign territory, saying those results had come from coordinated work across intelligence, logistics, communications, modern technology and joint operations with other branches of the armed forces.

Combat readiness raised amid continued tensions

Pairot ordered all units to strengthen readiness in three areas — personnel, equipment and tactics — as the opposing side continues reinforcing its presence both on land and at sea.

The Navy said forces in the area had been instructed to raise combat readiness so they could respond quickly and effectively to any change in the situation.

Pairot also stressed tighter internal security, including the protection of official information, the prevention of leaks that could affect military operations, and stricter safeguards for bases, troop movements and military equipment.

Long-running border dispute remains a flashpoint

Thailand and Cambodia have had a long-running dispute over parts of their shared border, with tensions periodically flaring over overlapping territorial claims and military deployments. The latest phase of strain intensified after border clashes in 2025, including an incident in which a Cambodian soldier was killed, before Thailand later moved to close crossings with Cambodia almost entirely as the dispute deepened.

Thailand’s military closed land checkpoints in seven provinces bordering Cambodia in June 2025, allowing only limited humanitarian exceptions, as bilateral tensions escalated. Thai border authorities later said the situation remained fragile, citing Cambodian military actions and unilateral checkpoint closures.

Against that backdrop, Pairot said the Royal Thai Navy would continue to stand firm on sovereignty and would not soften its position on security matters.

He said the Navy would maintain a strong deployment posture and would not allow illegal activity to slip through border areas, whether on land or at sea.

Public reassured over sovereignty stance

The Navy chief also addressed public confusion surrounding the issue, saying the service was listening to public concerns while remaining committed to facts, transparency and action in the national interest.

He said the inspection reflected the Navy’s determination to strengthen combat readiness, defend sovereignty and reassure the public that it remained a key force in protecting the country.