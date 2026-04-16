Navy chief vows Cambodian border crossings will stay shut

Thailand’s Navy chief on Wednesday (April 16) vowed to keep border crossings with Cambodia in Chanthaburi and Trat closed, insisting the Royal Thai Navy would not deviate from government policy amid reports of back-channel efforts to seek a reopening. The Royal Thai Navy has said it has received no formal Cambodian request to reopen crossings in the two eastern provinces.
Admiral Pairot Fuangchan, commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Navy, was responding after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed the crossings would remain shut, following reports that Hun Sen, president of the Cambodian Senate, had sent a close aide to negotiate with the Thai side over reopening a checkpoint in Trat. Hun Sen has served as Cambodia’s Senate president since 2024.
He said the Navy was acting strictly in line with government orders and would not reopen the checkpoint under any circumstances.
“I have issued firm instructions because we have never, and will never, yield or bend to the other side, regardless of any interests involved. I will absolutely not allow such a situation to happen in the Navy.”
When asked whether the position also covered temporary special crossings, Pairot repeated the government line in blunt terms:
“We are clearly following government policy. Closed means closed.”
Pairot also played down claims that informal negotiations had already taken place and been reported up the chain of command, saying he had never received any such report and believed the claims were likely speculative.
His remarks came as the Navy hardened its public stance over the eastern border, where security agencies remain on alert.
Earlier the same day, Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiyanphan, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, said Pairot had travelled at 8am to inspect the readiness of the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command, the Navy’s main frontline unit responsible for safeguarding sovereignty along the eastern frontier.
During the visit, the Navy chief described the command as the country’s frontline shield, responsible for protecting national sovereignty, security and interests both on land and at sea.
He praised recent operations, including efforts to repel intruders and reclaim sovereign territory, saying those results had come from coordinated work across intelligence, logistics, communications, modern technology and joint operations with other branches of the armed forces.
Pairot ordered all units to strengthen readiness in three areas — personnel, equipment and tactics — as the opposing side continues reinforcing its presence both on land and at sea.
The Navy said forces in the area had been instructed to raise combat readiness so they could respond quickly and effectively to any change in the situation.
Pairot also stressed tighter internal security, including the protection of official information, the prevention of leaks that could affect military operations, and stricter safeguards for bases, troop movements and military equipment.
Thailand and Cambodia have had a long-running dispute over parts of their shared border, with tensions periodically flaring over overlapping territorial claims and military deployments. The latest phase of strain intensified after border clashes in 2025, including an incident in which a Cambodian soldier was killed, before Thailand later moved to close crossings with Cambodia almost entirely as the dispute deepened.
Thailand’s military closed land checkpoints in seven provinces bordering Cambodia in June 2025, allowing only limited humanitarian exceptions, as bilateral tensions escalated. Thai border authorities later said the situation remained fragile, citing Cambodian military actions and unilateral checkpoint closures.
Against that backdrop, Pairot said the Royal Thai Navy would continue to stand firm on sovereignty and would not soften its position on security matters.
He said the Navy would maintain a strong deployment posture and would not allow illegal activity to slip through border areas, whether on land or at sea.
The Navy chief also addressed public confusion surrounding the issue, saying the service was listening to public concerns while remaining committed to facts, transparency and action in the national interest.
He said the inspection reflected the Navy’s determination to strengthen combat readiness, defend sovereignty and reassure the public that it remained a key force in protecting the country.