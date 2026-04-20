Global heating threatens life expectancy and economic stability

Humanity has spent more than a century pushing life expectancy steadily upwards, lifting the global average from just 32 years in 1900 to around 73 years today, thanks largely to vaccines, medical advances and stronger public health systems.

But that long-running achievement is now being shaken by the intensifying effects of global heating.

The world is moving from an era defined by longer lives into one in which simply living well is becoming harder, as extreme heat emerges as a silent killer. The World Health Organization estimates that between 2030 and 2050, climate change will cause around 250,000 additional deaths each year from malnutrition, malaria, diarrhoea and heat stroke.

The greatest risks are expected to fall on the most vulnerable groups. Older people face rising exposure to cardiovascular illness, while children are increasingly at risk from worsening air pollution that can affect both lung and brain development.

This growing threat is also exposing a costly longevity gap between greener and greyer communities. Data suggests that people living in wealthier neighbourhoods with more green space may live nearly a decade longer than those in overcrowded, heat-stressed districts.

The result is a deepening form of health inequity, in which environmental conditions increasingly shape survival itself.