Bangkok heat index hits dangerous level despite good air

Bangkok’s air quality remained in the “good” range on Sunday morning, but authorities warned that extreme heat had become the capital’s main immediate health concern.

According to the Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre, in cooperation with the Environment Department and the Thai Meteorological Department, the average PM2.5 level in Bangkok at 7am on April 19, 2026, stood at 23.9 micrograms per cubic metre and was continuing to decline.

Heat risk overtakes dust as main concern

Despite the improving air quality, officials said the heat index had climbed to the “dangerous” level.