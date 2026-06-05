Court weighs legality of 400bn baht emergency loan decree

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ordered relevant agencies and individuals to submit written opinions and supporting evidence within seven days as it reviews the legality of the government’s 400 billion baht borrowing decree aimed at tackling the energy crisis and supporting the country’s energy transition.

The case stems from a petition by 133 MPs, representing not less than one-fifth of the current members of the House of Representatives, who asked the House Speaker to forward the matter to the Constitutional Court for a ruling. The MPs questioned whether the emergency decree complies with Section 172, paragraph one, of the Constitution.

The decree empowers the Finance Ministry to borrow funds to address the impact of the energy crisis and support Thailand’s energy transition. The petition was submitted to the court under Section 173, paragraph one, of the Constitution.

The Office of the Constitutional Court said the court had resolved that, for the benefit of its deliberation, relevant persons must prepare written opinions on the issues specified by the court and submit them together with related documents and evidence.

All information must be sent to the Constitutional Court within seven days from the date the official notification is received. The material will be used to support the court’s consideration and final ruling.

NationTV