Thai industry faces uneven outlook as risk factors weigh on sectors

Pimjai Leeissaranukul, chair of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), said at a briefing on the FTI’s management policy for the 2026-28 term, under the theme “The New Chapter of Thai Industry: Empowering Growth with 5I” to drive Thai industry to compete on the global stage, that monitoring of Thai industry groups in the second quarter (April-June 2026) found 16 industry groups had been affected by four risk factors, comprising:
- The cement, steel, aluminium, ceramics, roofing materials, and glass groups faced high production costs, including energy, raw material, and transport costs.
- The plastics, chemicals (fertilisers), printing, and packaging groups faced raw material shortages.
- The textiles, garments, leather products, footwear, and furniture groups faced cheap imported goods from overseas.
- The gems and jewellery and creative handicrafts groups faced weakening purchasing power and a slowdown in tourist arrivals.
Meanwhile, there were 13 industry groups with expansion prospects in the second quarter, comprising:
- The electrical and electronics, air-conditioning, food and beverage, and rubber products groups benefited from expanding overseas markets.
- The cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and palm oil groups benefited from growing domestic demand.
- The electric vehicle, machinery and automation systems, biotechnology, renewable energy and environmental management, and digital or data centre groups were supported by government policy.