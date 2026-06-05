Thai industry faces uneven outlook as risk factors weigh on sectors

Pimjai Leeissaranukul, chair of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), said at a briefing on the FTI’s management policy for the 2026-28 term, under the theme “The New Chapter of Thai Industry: Empowering Growth with 5I” to drive Thai industry to compete on the global stage, that monitoring of Thai industry groups in the second quarter (April-June 2026) found 16 industry groups had been affected by four risk factors, comprising:

The cement, steel, aluminium, ceramics, roofing materials, and glass groups faced high production costs, including energy, raw material, and transport costs.

The plastics, chemicals (fertilisers), printing, and packaging groups faced raw material shortages.

The textiles, garments, leather products, footwear, and furniture groups faced cheap imported goods from overseas.

The gems and jewellery and creative handicrafts groups faced weakening purchasing power and a slowdown in tourist arrivals.

Meanwhile, there were 13 industry groups with expansion prospects in the second quarter, comprising: