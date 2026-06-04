FTI pushes MiT procurement as Thai industry faces risks

Thai industry is entering the second half of the year under pressure from several directions, with weaker global demand, fragile domestic purchasing power, high energy costs and cheap imported goods threatening to weigh more heavily on manufacturers and SMEs.

Pimjai Leeissaranukul, chairwoman of the Federation of Thai Industries, said at Nation TV’s 26th anniversary event on June 4 that Thailand’s economy remained exposed to both domestic and external challenges.





These include a slowing world economy, weak local demand and high household debt, all of which are making the recovery of businesses and manufacturers fragile.

However, she said government stimulus measures, including the Thais Help Thais Plus programme and additional money for state welfare card holders under the 200-billion-baht borrowing decree, could help ease living costs and inject more purchasing power into the economy.

That would support businesses and entrepreneurs across a wide range of sectors, especially if domestic demand can recover more strongly in the second half of the year.