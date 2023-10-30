FTI further strengthens ‘Made in Thailand’ project to boost local supply chain, businesses

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday by FTI chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul and state agencies that have close dealings with the private sector.

They are the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand, the Stock Exchange of Thailand, the Eastern Economic Corridor Office and the Board of Investment.

At the MoU ceremony, Kriengkrai highlighted the significant progress made by the “Made in Thailand” (MiT) project since it was conceived in 2021. Now it has evolved from a voluntary consensus to a regulated initiative under the Comptroller General’s Department.

Under the MoU, Thai manufacturers using “Made in Thailand” products and services will get tax benefits compared to those using imported products.

“We can’t be strong and self-sufficient if we don’t support each other. The money that circulates in the domestic economy will assist Thai entrepreneurs in further improving their products and services,” Kriengkrai said.

“This strength will undoubtedly help the country develop its own national brands, similar to those of other major economies like the United States, China and Japan.”

Thai small and medium-sized businesses participating in e-bidding procurement now receive a 5% subsidy, giving them a competitive edge against foreign firms. The same benefit extends to foreign companies manufacturing their products in Thailand.